NBA same game parlays to consider for Friday, March 4

We have nine games on tap for the Friday NBA slate and that presents a good opportunity to cook up some same game parlays on DraftKings Sportsbook. any bettors and fans love putting together SGPs as they can combine a few player props or side and total to get some plus-money value. We’re going to look at three games to take into consideration for tonight.

Same Game Parley 1 (+425)

76ers -7.5

Evan Mobley under 9.5 rebounds

Tyrese Maxey over 18.5 points

We’re starting big with the Eastern Conference battle between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Philadelphia 76ers tonight. The Sixers are very much in the glow of the James Harden honeymoon phase and while they aren’t playing the Knicks again tonight, they should be able to notch a comfortable victory against a struggling Cavs team.

Cavs rookie Evan Mobley is averaging 8.1 rebounds per game and was held to eight in his previous encounter with Joel Embiid last month. Expect something similar as it will be extremely difficult for him to crack double digits when banging up against the presumptive league MVP. Finally, the presence of Harden has also unlocked Tyrese Maxey, who has put up 21+ points in his past three outings. He should bring this parley home with another good offensive outing.

Same Game Parley 2 (+500)

Bulls-Bucks Under 239.5

DeMar DeRozan Over 30.5 points

Giannis Antetokounmpo Under 7.5 assists

The second SGP involves the third and fourth place teams in the Eastern Conference as the Milwaukee Bucks head down to the United Center to face the Chicago Bulls. The previous matchup between the two foes resulted in a 94-90 Bucks victory and the while the defending champs have played in several high-scoring affairs as of late, the Bulls have played in several games that have come way short of the 239 threshold. Chicago could dictate the terms of this game at home so the under is a favorable play here.

Giannis is averaging 11.5 assists per game this year but has failed to get above six assists in four of his last five outings. Expect that trend to continue to tonight. Finally, Demar DeRozan has been held in check this week with a combined 40 points over his last two outings. He dropped 35 in their previous outing against Milwaukee and it’s not hard to imagine him breaking out once again.

Same Game Parlay 3 (+900)

Deandre Ayton Over 19.5 points

Jae Crowder 3+ threes made

Julius Randle over 8.5 rebounds

The third SGP centers around tonight’s showdown in the desert between the Phoenix Suns and the New York Knicks.

The Suns are once again without Chris Paul and Devin Booker and that will put more emphasis on Deandre Ayton to have a solid night offensively. Banking on him crossing 19.5 points is a smart play. Jae Crowder has drained at least three threes in each of his last four outings, so it’s safe to think he’ll do it again. Finally, Julius Randle is averaging a double-double in points and rebounds as he’s had to carry a heavy load for the struggling Knicks. He’ll have a tough ask going toe to toe with Ayton in the post but should be able to get over 8.5 rebounds for the night.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.