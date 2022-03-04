Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. 76ers on Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers have been rolling since the all-star break and try to keep it going tonight when welcoming the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Wells Fargo Center.

Philadelphia (38-23) has risen to second in the Eastern Conference standings as the three-headed monster of Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey are starting to gel. The Sixers last dominated the Knicks in a 123-108 victory on Wednesday, a game where the trio combined for 78 points.

Cleveland (36-26) has struggled a little bit since the break, dropping three of its last four contests. The Cavs were bested by the Hornets 119-98 on Wednesday, a game where Darius Garland provided 33 points in the losing effort.

Philadelphia enters this contest as a 7.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 217.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers -7.5

The 76ers won the previous matchup between these two teams by 10 back in February and that was before James Harden stepped onto the floor for the team. It has been said that there’s nothing better than the “Harden Honeymoon” phase of a team’s run with the former MVP so keep laying it with Philly.

Over/Under: Over 217

Cleveland hasn’t been quite in sync offensively since the break but the rate at which Philly will score points should give the Cavs ample offensive opportunities of their own. They should cross 100 points in this one with ease and help trigger the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.