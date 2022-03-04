Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Wizards on Friday

The Friday night NBA schedule brings us to the nation’s capital, where the Atlanta Hawks will pay a visit to the Washington Wizards.

Atlanta (30-32) picked up an impressive home win last night, racing past the Bulls in a 130-124 victory. The Hawks managed to withstand a good shooting night from the visitors to take control of the game in the second half and come out triumphant. Trae Young had another stellar outing, putting up 39 points and 13 assists.

Washington (28-33) picked up its first win since the All-Star break on Tuesday, edging the Pistons in a 116-113 victory. The Wizards jumped out to a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter but Detroit managed to power its way back into the contest. The home team would respond with a run of its own to establish enough cushion for the win. Kyle Kuzma put up 21 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

Atlanta enters the contest as a 4.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 223.

Hawks vs. Wizards, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Wizards +4.5

Atlanta is just 4-7 against the spread when playing the backend of a back-to-back this year but the Wizards are 5-8-1 ATS when having a rest advantage. These teams have split their prior two regular season matchups with both winning by a comfortable margin. Given the Hawks being the ones hitting the road after playing last night, this one will probably be razor tight so take the points with the Wiz.

Over/Under: Over 223

These are two over-friendly teams who have been involved in games that have averaged a total of 230 points over the past few weeks. That will once again be the case tonight even with the Hawks playing a back-to-back so hammer the over.

