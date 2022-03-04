Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Bulls on Friday

It’s a clash of Central division rivals Friday when the Milwaukee Bucks meet the Chicago Bulls in the Windy City. The Bucks are looking to make a push during this last leg of the season, while the Bulls hope to tread water before reinforcements arrive.

The Bucks are 5.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 240.

Bucks vs. Bulls, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -5.5 (-105)

The Bulls are coming off a brutal loss Thursday to the Hawks, while the Bucks enter with one day’s rest and a two-game winning streak. Chicago does have the scorers to keep this close early but look for Milwaukee to pull away as the game goes on and the Bulls start to tire.

Over/Under: Under 240 (-110)

Both teams have been putting up a lot of points recently but this is a massive number. Chicago is on the second game of a back-to-back and has been a bit off since the All-Star break. In the last meeting between these teams, the Bucks won 94-90. Look for another relatively low-scoring game Friday and take the under.

