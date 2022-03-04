Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Pelicans on Friday

The Utah Jazz look to continue their ascent in the West standings when they meet the New Orleans Pelicans Friday. The Jazz have won three straight and are just three games back of the No. 2 seed, while the Pelicans are also winners of three straight looking to make the play-in tournament.

The Jazz are 4-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 222.5.

Jazz vs. Pelicans, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Jazz -4 (-110)

Utah has been able to scrape by since the All-Star break, beating its opponents by 5, 4 and 5 points. The Jazz are 1-2 ATS in that span, but the Pelicans aren’t at the caliber of the Mavericks or Suns. New Orleans is playing good basketball, but Utah should be able to win and cover here.

Over/Under: Over 222.5 (-115)

This is quite a low total given how the teams have been playing of late. For starters, we know it’s likely to be a close contest which means the key players will get more minutes. Utah is averaging 121.3 points per game since the break, while New Orleans is at 120.0 points in two games. Look for these teams to smash the over on this total.

