Premier League table: Who tops EPL standings, who is in relegation danger heading into Matchday 28

The English Premier League heads into Matchday 28 this weekend as the race for the title is heating up between Manchester City and Liverpool. City have been phenomenal this season, going 21-3-3 for 66 points, occupying the top spot in the table since Matchday 15. They’re still the clear favorites to win the league with odds at -450 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Liverpool, at +275 odds to win the title, have been gradually closing the gap on Man City, now sitting at 60 points but still have a game in hand on the league leaders. Liverpool is fresh off their Carabao Cup Final win over Chelsea, playing to a scoreless draw but defeating the Blues 11-10 in a penalty shootout on Sunday. The Reds will now turn their focus to fifth-place West Ham United, who they’ll play on Saturday.

Chelsea and Manchester United round out the top four at the moment, with United just three points behind the Blues. Chelsea sat at the top of the table for for eight weeks through October and November, but battling through injuries and a congested schedule involving UEFA Champions League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup, and Club World Cup, they’ve found themselves slipping further behind in the EPL title race.

West Ham United and Arsenal, in fifth and sixth place respectively, are both sitting just two points behind Manchester United with 45 each.

At the bottom of the table, Newcastle United, once in serious danger of relegation, have turned things around after going unbeaten for five matches straight, boasting a 4-1-0 record in that span. They now sit in 14th place, just four points clear of the relegation zone. Everton now find themselves in relegation danger as well, going 1-1-7 in their last eight contests as they’ve consistently fallen down the table all season long. They’re just one point ahead of 18th-place Burnley, and five points ahead of last-place Norwich City, who are favored to finish in last with odds at -225.

Burnley, Watford, and Norwich make up the current relegation zone, though with at least 12 games left to play in the season for most clubs, a lot of movement can happen before the end of the season. The gap between 10th place and the first relegation spot at 18th is just 12 points. As mentioned before, 14th-place Newcastle is only four points out of relegation, demonstrating just how tight the race at the bottom of the table is. A couple of bad results for any of those teams could prove catastrophic for their season.

Here’s a look at the full table ahead of this weekend’s Matchday 28 action.

EPL standings, pre-Matchday 28