How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 28

The English Premier League enters Matchday 28 this weekend with just a couple of months left in the regular season. Manchester City still remains on top of the table with 66 points, but Liverpool is hot on their trail with 60 points and a game in hand. Chelsea and Manchester United round out the top four, though the Red Devils (47) are close behind the Blues (50).

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

The second match of this season’s Manchester Derby will go down on Sunday, March 6 as Manchester City will host their cross-town rivals Manchester United. The Red Devils are riding an eight-game unbeaten streak, going 4-4-0 in that stretch. They most recently dropped some easy points playing to a scoreless draw against 19th-place Watford in Matchday 27. City, who have only lost three matches all season, bounced back with a 1-0 win over Everton after a 3-2 loss to Tottenham the week before.

City won the last meeting between these two rivals, thanks to an early own goal from United’s Eric Bailly, followed by a 45th-minute goal from Bernardo Silva to seal the 2-0 victory. Manchester United is quite a different team at this point, though, and should give City a lot more trouble than they did back in November.

Man City is heavily favored to win with moneyline odds at -255 over at DraftKings Sportsbook. United sits at +700, with a draw coming in at +400. The match kicks off at 9:00 a.m. ET and will be available to watch nationwide on the USA Network.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for Matchday 28 as all 20 teams will be in action over the weekend.

EPL Matchday 28 schedule

Saturday, March 5

Leicester City v. Leeds United, 7:30 a.m. — USA, Universo

Aston Villa v. Southampton, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Burnley v. Chelsea, 10 a.m. — USA, Universo

Newcastle United v. Brighton & Hove Albion, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Norwich City v. Brentford, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Liverpool v. West Ham United, 12:30 p.m. — NBC, Universo

Sunday, March 6

Watford v. Arsenal, 9 a.m. — USA

Manchester City v. Manchester United, 11:30 a.m. — Telemundo, USA

Monday, March 7

Tottenham Hotspur v. Everton, 3 p.m. — USA, Universo