How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 truck race via live online stream

The 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will be heading to Las Vegas, Nevada for Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race is set for Friday, March 4 at 9 p.m. ET, with qualifying beginning at 5 p.m. ET.
For fans who want to check out qualifying, they can watch it on FS1. Since Las Vegas Motor Speedway is an oval, there will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice for all trucks and then it will be one lap for qualifying.
If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.
Kyle Busch is a sizable favorite to win the race, installed at -120 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He doesn’t regularly race the Truck Series, but has dominated in limited appearances.
How to watch qualifying for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200
Date: Friday, March 4
Time: 5 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App
2022 Entry list, Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Team
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Team
|2
|Kaz Grala
|Chevrolet
|Young's Motorsports
|1
|Hailie Deegan
|Ford
|David Gilliland Racing
|3
|Jordan Anderson
|Chevrolet
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|4
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Toyota
|Kyle Busch Motorsports
|9
|Blaine Perkins
|Chevrolet
|CR7 Motorsports
|12
|Spencer Boyd
|Chevrolet
|Young's Motorsports
|15
|Tanner Gray
|Ford
|David Gilliland Racing
|16
|Tyler Ankrum
|Toyota
|Hattori Racing Enterprises
|17
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|David Gilliland Racing
|18
|Chandler Smith
|Toyota
|Kyle Busch Motorsports
|19
|Derek Kraus
|Chevrolet
|McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
|20
|Matt Mills
|Chevrolet
|Young's Motorsports
|22
|Austin Wayne Self
|Chevrolet
|AM Racing
|23
|Grant Enfinger
|Chevrolet
|GMS Racing
|24
|Jack Wood
|Chevrolet
|GMS Racing
|25
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Chevrolet
|Rackley WAR
|30
|Tate Fogleman
|Toyota
|On Point Motorsports
|32
|Bret Holmes
|Chevrolet
|Bret Holmes Racing
|33
|Loris Hezemans
|Toyota
|Reaume Brothers Racing
|38
|Zane Smith
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|40
|Dean Thompson
|Chevrolet
|Niece Motorsports
|42
|Carson Hocevar
|Chevrolet
|Niece Motorsports
|43
|Thad Moffitt
|Chevrolet
|Reaume Brothers Racing
|44
|Kris Wright
|Chevrolet
|Niece Motorsports
|45
|Lawless Alan
|Chevrolet
|Niece Motorsports
|46
|Brennan Poole
|Toyota
|G2G Racing
|47
|Matt Jaskol
|Toyota
|G2G Racing
|51
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|Kyle Busch Motorsports
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|Toyota
|Halmar Friesen Racing
|56
|Timmy Hill
|Toyota
|Hill Motorsports
|61
|Chase Purdy
|Toyota
|Hattori Racing Enterprises
|62
|Todd Bodine
|Toyota
|Halmar Friesen Racing
|66
|Ty Majeski
|Toyota
|ThorSport Racing
|88
|Matt Crafton
|Toyota
|ThorSport Racing
|91
|Colby Howard
|Chevrolet
|McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
|98
|Christian Eckes
|Toyota
|ThorSport Racing
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|Toyota
|ThorSport Racing