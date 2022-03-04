How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 truck race via live online stream

The 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will be heading to Las Vegas, Nevada for Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race is set for Friday, March 4 at 9 p.m. ET, with qualifying beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

For fans who want to check out qualifying, they can watch it on FS1. Since Las Vegas Motor Speedway is an oval, there will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice for all trucks and then it will be one lap for qualifying.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

Kyle Busch is a sizable favorite to win the race, installed at -120 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He doesn’t regularly race the Truck Series, but has dominated in limited appearances.

