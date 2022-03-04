 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 truck race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 truck race qualifying via live online stream.

By Jovan C. Alford
Camping World Truck Series driver Ross Chastain (45) and driver Austin Hill (16) lead the field on a restart during the World of Westgate 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will be heading to Las Vegas, Nevada for Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race is set for Friday, March 4 at 9 p.m. ET, with qualifying beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

For fans who want to check out qualifying, they can watch it on FS1. Since Las Vegas Motor Speedway is an oval, there will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice for all trucks and then it will be one lap for qualifying.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

Kyle Busch is a sizable favorite to win the race, installed at -120 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He doesn’t regularly race the Truck Series, but has dominated in limited appearances.

How to watch qualifying for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200

Date: Friday, March 4
Time: 5 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

2022 Entry list, Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200

# Driver Manufacturer Team
# Driver Manufacturer Team
2 Kaz Grala Chevrolet Young's Motorsports
1 Hailie Deegan Ford David Gilliland Racing
3 Jordan Anderson Chevrolet Jordan Anderson Racing
4 John Hunter Nemechek Toyota Kyle Busch Motorsports
9 Blaine Perkins Chevrolet CR7 Motorsports
12 Spencer Boyd Chevrolet Young's Motorsports
15 Tanner Gray Ford David Gilliland Racing
16 Tyler Ankrum Toyota Hattori Racing Enterprises
17 Ryan Preece Ford David Gilliland Racing
18 Chandler Smith Toyota Kyle Busch Motorsports
19 Derek Kraus Chevrolet McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
20 Matt Mills Chevrolet Young's Motorsports
22 Austin Wayne Self Chevrolet AM Racing
23 Grant Enfinger Chevrolet GMS Racing
24 Jack Wood Chevrolet GMS Racing
25 Matt DiBenedetto Chevrolet Rackley WAR
30 Tate Fogleman Toyota On Point Motorsports
32 Bret Holmes Chevrolet Bret Holmes Racing
33 Loris Hezemans Toyota Reaume Brothers Racing
38 Zane Smith Ford Front Row Motorsports
40 Dean Thompson Chevrolet Niece Motorsports
42 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet Niece Motorsports
43 Thad Moffitt Chevrolet Reaume Brothers Racing
44 Kris Wright Chevrolet Niece Motorsports
45 Lawless Alan Chevrolet Niece Motorsports
46 Brennan Poole Toyota G2G Racing
47 Matt Jaskol Toyota G2G Racing
51 Kyle Busch Toyota Kyle Busch Motorsports
52 Stewart Friesen Toyota Halmar Friesen Racing
56 Timmy Hill Toyota Hill Motorsports
61 Chase Purdy Toyota Hattori Racing Enterprises
62 Todd Bodine Toyota Halmar Friesen Racing
66 Ty Majeski Toyota ThorSport Racing
88 Matt Crafton Toyota ThorSport Racing
91 Colby Howard Chevrolet McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
98 Christian Eckes Toyota ThorSport Racing
99 Ben Rhodes Toyota ThorSport Racing

More From DraftKings Nation