How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity series race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Alsco Uniforms 300 qualifying on Saturday via live online stream.

By DKNation Staff
A general view at sunset during the South Point Hotel &amp; Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race on September 26, 2021, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Chris Williams/LVMS via Icon Sportswire

The 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series will be heading to Las Vegas, Nevada for the Alsco Uniforms 300 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race is set for Saturday, March 5 at 4:30 p.m. ET, with qualifying beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Friday night.

For fans who want to check out qualifying, they can watch it on FS1. Since Las Vegas Motor Speedway is an oval, there will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice for all cars and then it will be one lap for qualifying.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Alsco Uniforms 300

Date: Friday, March 4
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2022 Entry List, Alsco Uniforms 300

# Driver Manufacturer Team
2 Brett Moffitt Chevrolet Our Motorsports
7 Joe Graf Jr. Ford SS Green Light Racing
8 David Starr Ford SS Green Light Racing
1 Sam Mayer Chevrolet JR Motorsports
2 Sheldon Creed Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing
4 Bayley Currey Chevrolet JD Motorsports
5 Matt Mills Chevrolet BJ McLeod Motorsports
6 Ryan Vargas Chevrolet JD Motorsports
7 Justin Allgaier Chevrolet JR Motorsports
8 Josh Berry Chevrolet JR Motorsports
9 Noah Gragson Chevrolet JR Motorsports
10 Landon Cassill Chevrolet Kaulig Racing
11 Daniel Hemric Chevrolet Kaulig Racing
13 Stan Mullis Chevrolet MBM Motorsports
16 AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet Kaulig Racing
18 Ryan Truex Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
19 Brandon Jones Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
21 Austin Hill Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing
23 Anthony Alfredo Chevrolet Our Motorsports
26 John Hunter Nemechek Toyota Sam Hunt Racing
27 Jeb Burton Chevrolet Our Motorsports
28 CJ McLaughlin Ford RSS Racing
31 Myatt Snider Chevrolet Jordan Anderson Racing
34 Jesse Iwuji Chevrolet Jesse Iwuji Motorsports
35 Joey Gase Toyota Emerling-Gase Motorsports
36 Alex Labbe Chevrolet DGM Racing
38 Kyle Sieg Ford RSS Racing
39 Ryan Sieg Ford RSS Racing
44 Ryan Ellis Chevrolet Alpha Prime Racing
45 Kaz Grala Chevrolet Alpha Prime Racing
47 Brennan Poole Chevrolet Mike Harmon Racing
48 Jade Buford Chevrolet Big Machine Racing
51 Jeremy Clements Chevrolet Jeremy Clements Racing
54 Ty Gibbs Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
66 JJ Yeley Toyota MBM Motorsports
68 Brandon Brown Chevrolet Brandonbilt Motorsports
78 Josh Williams Chevrolet BJ McLeod Motorsports
91 Mason Massey Chevrolet DGM Racing
92 Kyle Weatherman Chevrolet DGM Racing
98 Riley Herbst Ford Stewart-Haas Racing
99 Stefan Parsons Chevrolet BJ McLeod Motorsports

