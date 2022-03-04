How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity series race via live online stream

The 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series will be heading to Las Vegas, Nevada for the Alsco Uniforms 300 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race is set for Saturday, March 5 at 4:30 p.m. ET, with qualifying beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Friday night.

For fans who want to check out qualifying, they can watch it on FS1. Since Las Vegas Motor Speedway is an oval, there will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice for all cars and then it will be one lap for qualifying.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Alsco Uniforms 300

Date: Friday, March 4

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list