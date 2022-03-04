 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR qualifying results: Full starting lineup for the Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity race

The Alsco Uniforms 300 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes place Saturday. We’ve got the full racing order for this weekend’s race in Las Vegas.

By kate.magdziuk
AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Hyperice Chevrolet, leads the field during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action Saturday, March 5th with the 2022 Alsco Uniforms 300. It’ll run from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with action starting at 4:30 p.m. ET and the green flag expected to drop at 5:19 p.m. ET.

On Friday, we’ll find out the starting lineup for Saturday’s race. Starting at 7 p.m. ET, the Xfinity Series will run single car, one lap qualifying to determining the starting lineup for the race. Each driver gets one lap to put up their fastest time. The two fastest drivers claim the front row and then everybody shuffles down from there.

Ty Gibbs is the favorite to win the Alsco Uniforms 300 over on DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds at +400. Noah Gragson sits just behind him at +450, followed by Justin Allgaier (+700) and AJ Allmendinger (+800). Allmendinger won the Alsco Uniforms 300 back in 2021, wrapping the 300-mile race in 2:30:10. There hasn’t been a repeat victor since the spring race’s inception back in 1997.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s 2022 Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update this with Friday qualifying results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2022 Alsco Uniforms 300 qualifying results

# Driver Time
# Driver Time
1 Sam Mayer TBD
02 Brett Moffitt TBD
2 Sheldon Creed TBD
4 Bayley Currey TBD
5 Matt Mills TBD
6 Ryan Vargas TBD
07 Joe Graf Jr. TBD
7 Justin Allgaier TBD
08 David Starr TBD
8 Josh Berry TBD
9 Noah Gragson TBD
10 Landon Cassill TBD
11 Daniel Hemric TBD
13 Stan Mullis TBD
16 AJ Allmendinger TBD
18 Ryan Truex TBD
19 Brandon Jones TBD
21 Austin Hill TBD
23 Anthony Alfredo TBD
26 John Hunter Nemechek TBD
27 Jeb Burton TBD
28 CJ McLaughlin TBD
31 Myatt Snider TBD
34 Jesse Iwuji TBD
35 Joey Gase TBD
36 Alex Labbe TBD
38 Kyle Sieg TBD
39 Ryan Sieg TBD
44 Ryan Ellis TBD
45 Kaz Grala TBD
47 Brennan Poole TBD
48 Jade Buford TBD
51 Jeremy Clements TBD
54 Ty Gibbs TBD
66 JJ Yeley TBD
68 Brandon Brown TBD
78 Josh Williams TBD
91 Mason Massey TBD
92 Kyle Weatherman TBD
98 Riley Herbst TBD
99 Stefan Parsons TBD

