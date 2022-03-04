NASCAR qualifying results: Full starting lineup for the Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity race

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action Saturday, March 5th with the 2022 Alsco Uniforms 300. It’ll run from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with action starting at 4:30 p.m. ET and the green flag expected to drop at 5:19 p.m. ET.

On Friday, we’ll find out the starting lineup for Saturday’s race. Starting at 7 p.m. ET, the Xfinity Series will run single car, one lap qualifying to determining the starting lineup for the race. Each driver gets one lap to put up their fastest time. The two fastest drivers claim the front row and then everybody shuffles down from there.

Ty Gibbs is the favorite to win the Alsco Uniforms 300 over on DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds at +400. Noah Gragson sits just behind him at +450, followed by Justin Allgaier (+700) and AJ Allmendinger (+800). Allmendinger won the Alsco Uniforms 300 back in 2021, wrapping the 300-mile race in 2:30:10. There hasn’t been a repeat victor since the spring race’s inception back in 1997.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s 2022 Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update this with Friday qualifying results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.