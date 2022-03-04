How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch for March 4th episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight from South Florida with a new episode coming live from FTX Arena in Miami.

We’re just 29 days away from Wrestlemania 38 in the Dallas area and the card is quickly filling for both Raw and Smackdown. The blue brand will continue its build tonight with a jam packed show.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, March 4th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: FOX.com/live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

Just 29 days before main eventing Night 1 of Wrestlemania against Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey will be in action tonight when going one-on-one with Sonya Deville. This will be Rousey’s first ever match on Smackdown as she’s bumped heads with the part-time wrestler, part-time WWE official for the past few weeks. We’ll see how this one goes and if the champ will get involved.

New Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn celebrated his title victory by delivering a Helluva Kick to Johnny Knoxville, who returned to WWE television for the first time since appearing in the Royal Rumble in January. Zayn is set to defend the IC title against Ricochet for tonight’s show and with a Zayn-Knoxville match at Wrestlemania basically imminent, we’ll see if the Jackass star gets involved tonight.

In the men’s tag division, we’ll get Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos finally defending against the Viking Raiders. This match was supposed to happen at Elimination Chamber but the champs attacked the challengers before the match could even begin. On the women’s side, Sasha Banks returned to Smackdown last week and will officially team with Naomi to battle Zelina Vega and Carmella for the Women’s Tag Team Championship at Mania. This is interesting considering that the company has given the champs nothing to do for the last few months, drawing questions if the belts are even needed anymore.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will most likely have the night off tonight with Lesnar set to defend his belt at the Madison Square Garden house show on Saturday. In other Wrestlemania news, Smackdown co-announcer Pat McAfee accepted an offer to have a Wrestlemania match from Vince McMahon during their interview on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday.