Which offensive lineman ran the fastest 40-yard dash at 2022 NFL Combine? [VIDEO]

You don’t usually think of offensive linemen when you think of speed, but in today’s NFL, quickness and burst are huge factors for these very large men. Getting ahead of the ball carrier downfield is helpful as well and if you ever see an NFL lineman out in the world, don’t challenge them to a race.

Two years ago we saw the fastest 40-time ever for a offensive lineman weighing 320+, as Tristan Wirfs ran a 4.85. In that same year 6’7”, 364 pound Mechi Becton ran a 5.10 40, the fastest for any player over 350 pounds.

Update: Based on official times, we’ve got a new fastest performer for offensive lineman at the 2022 combine when it comes to the 40. Kentucky Wildcats lineman Dare Rosenthal unofficially ran a 4.93, but officially it was ruled a 4.88 which put him .01 seconds ahead of previous speedster Kellen Diesch.

Dare Rosenthal measurements, combine performance

Height: 6-7

Weight: 290 lbs

Bench press: N/A

40-yard dash time (2nd): 4.88

10-yard split, 40-yard dash: N/A

At the 2022 combine, it was Arizona State Sun Devils lineman Kellen Deisch who ran a 4.92 unofficially, which was later corrected to a 4.89 on nfl.com’s official results page.

.@ASUFootball OT Kellen Diesch crushed it with a 4.92u, fastest of the OLs so far.



: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/RH84yxgG8F — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022

Kellen Diesch measurements, combine performance

Height: 6-7

Weight: 301 lbs

Bench press: N/A

40-yard dash time (1st): 4.92

40-yard dash time (2nd):

10-yard split, 40-yard dash: N/A