Which offensive lineman ran the fastest 40-yard dash at 2022 NFL Combine? [VIDEO]

Kellen Diesch ran a blazing 4.89 at 6-7 and 301 pounds to lead all offensive linemen at the NFL Combine.

By Chet Gresham
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 11 UNLV at Arizona State
Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Kellen Diesch looks on before the college football game between the UNLV Rebels and the Arizona State Sun Devils on September 11, 2021 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.
Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

You don’t usually think of offensive linemen when you think of speed, but in today’s NFL, quickness and burst are huge factors for these very large men. Getting ahead of the ball carrier downfield is helpful as well and if you ever see an NFL lineman out in the world, don’t challenge them to a race.

Two years ago we saw the fastest 40-time ever for a offensive lineman weighing 320+, as Tristan Wirfs ran a 4.85. In that same year 6’7”, 364 pound Mechi Becton ran a 5.10 40, the fastest for any player over 350 pounds.

At the 2022 combine, it was Arizona State Sun Devils lineman Kellen Deisch who ran a 4.92 unofficially, which was later corrected to a 4.89 on nfl.com’s official results page.

Kellen Diesch measurements, combine performance

Height: 6-7
Weight: 301 lbs
Bench press: N/A
40-yard dash time (1st): 4.92
40-yard dash time (2nd):
10-yard split, 40-yard dash: N/A

