 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Which wide receiver ran the fastest 40-yard dash at 2022 NFL Combine? [VIDEO]

Tyquan Thornton ran a blazing 4.28 at 6’2” and 181 pounds to lead all wide receivers at the NFL Combine.

By Chet Gresham
Baylor Bears wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (9) in action during the game between the Baylor Bears and the West Virginia Mountaineers at McLane Stadium.&nbsp; Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

We all love watching athletes perform super-human feats and record-breaking sprints are easily one of the most popular. As the old Al Davis expression goes, “speed kills,” and the NFL is full of some of the fastest athletes in the world. Speed doesn’t always translate into NFL stardom, but it sure doesn’t hurt.

Wide receiver John Ross owns the record for the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine with a blazing 4.22 time, while running back Chris Johnson and WR Rondel Menendez are just behind him with a 4.24 time.

This year there was truly a fast group of receivers, but in the end they weren’t fast enough to knock off John Ross’ crown. Baylor’s Tyquan Thornton smoked an unofficial time of 4.21, which would have broken the record, but the official time was bumped up to 4.28. Thornton led all receivers, but doesn’t take the all-time record.

In the end, nine receivers ran under 4.4 times:

Tyquan Thornton, Baylor: 4.28
Velus Jones, Tennessee: 4.31
Calvin Austin III, Memphis, 4.32
Alec Pierce, Cincy: 4.3
Danny Gray, SMU: 4.33
Bo Melton, Rutgers: 4.34
Christian Watson, ND St: 4.36
Garrett Wilson, Ohio St: 4.38
Chris Olave, Ohio St: 4.39

Tyquan Thornton measurements, combine performance

Height: 6’2”
Weight: 181
Bench press: DNP
40-yard dash time (official): 4.28
Vertical: 36.5
Broad: 10-10

In This Stream

Everything you need to know about the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

View all 33 stories

More From DraftKings Nation