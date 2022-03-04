Which wide receiver ran the fastest 40-yard dash at 2022 NFL Combine? [VIDEO]

We all love watching athletes perform super-human feats and record-breaking sprints are easily one of the most popular. As the old Al Davis expression goes, “speed kills,” and the NFL is full of some of the fastest athletes in the world. Speed doesn’t always translate into NFL stardom, but it sure doesn’t hurt.

Wide receiver John Ross owns the record for the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine with a blazing 4.22 time, while running back Chris Johnson and WR Rondel Menendez are just behind him with a 4.24 time.

This year there was truly a fast group of receivers, but in the end they weren’t fast enough to knock off John Ross’ crown. Baylor’s Tyquan Thornton smoked an unofficial time of 4.21, which would have broken the record, but the official time was bumped up to 4.28. Thornton led all receivers, but doesn’t take the all-time record.

You are watching what could be the new 40-yard dash record at the combine (4.21u).



Tyquan Thornton, take a bow.



March 4, 2022

In the end, nine receivers ran under 4.4 times:

Tyquan Thornton, Baylor: 4.28

Velus Jones, Tennessee: 4.31

Calvin Austin III, Memphis, 4.32

Alec Pierce, Cincy: 4.3

Danny Gray, SMU: 4.33

Bo Melton, Rutgers: 4.34

Christian Watson, ND St: 4.36

Garrett Wilson, Ohio St: 4.38

Chris Olave, Ohio St: 4.39

Tyquan Thornton measurements, combine performance

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 181

Bench press: DNP

40-yard dash time (official): 4.28

Vertical: 36.5

Broad: 10-10