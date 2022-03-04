Pick against the spread, over/under for Richmond-St. Bonaventure on Friday

The St. Bonaventure Bonnie’s entered the season ranked in the top 25, but a lack of reliable rotation players has led to an underachieving season to this point as they prepare to host Richmond on Friday.

Richmond Spiders at St. Bonaventure Bonnies (-3.5, 137.5)

The Bonnie’s have been going primarily with a five man rotation this season with nobody outside of their regular starting five averaging more than 3.8 points and 1.7 rebounds per game.

The depth was put to the test on Tuesday when big man Osun Osunniyi, who is averaging 11.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per contest, was ruled out with an injury against VCU. The Bonnie’s suffered a 74-51 loss, getting out rebounded 40 to 29 in the process.

Osunniyi has a good chance of missing Friday’s game as well against a Richmond team that has forwards Grant Golden and Tyler Burton are combining for 30.9 points and hours 13.8 rebounds per game.

The Spiders are also capitalizing on fundamentals, ranking ninth in America in turnovers committed on a per possession basis while point guard Jacob Gilyard, who is the all-time Division I leader in total steals, is averaging a DI-best three steals per game.

The Spiders come into Friday playing their best defense of the season, allowing 64 points or fewer in nine of their last 12 and will complete the season sweep of St. Bonaventure on Friday.

The Play: Richmond +3.5

Sign up for a subscription at VSiN and get access to Peterson’s spread and total lines for every game on the college basketball board.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.