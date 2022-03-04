Which running back ran the fastest 40-yard dash at 2022 NFL Combine? [VIDEO]

It wasn’t that long ago that a running back shared the fastest 40 time ever recorded at the combine, but wide receiver John Ross beat out running back Chris Johnson’s 4.24 time with a 4.22 in 2017. But, that 4.24 is still the fastest RB time ever.

At the 2022 combine, it was South Dakota State Jackrabbits running back Pierre Strong Jr. putting up a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash. That was the fastest time, but Strong wasn’t the only running back to hit that mark. Isiah Pacheco, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back, also hit that mark on the official timing.

We are so proud of you @isiah_pachecoRB ❤️



T-1) Isiah Pacheco, 4.37 pic.twitter.com/oewMLhRp2X — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) March 5, 2022

We’ll see how these times impact Strong Jr. and Pacheco, who likely weren’t among the top running backs many considered entering this pre-draft process. With the evolution of the position and many teams moving away from a true workhorse running back, we’ll see if Strong Jr. and Pacheco can parlay this early combine success into something bigger on draft night.