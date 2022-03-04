 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Which running back ran the fastest 40-yard dash at 2022 NFL Combine? [VIDEO]

Pierre Strong Jr. and Isiah Pacheco ran 4.37 40s to lead all running backs at the NFL Combine.

By Chet Gresham
South Dakota State v Minnesota
Pierre Strong Jr. of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits reacts to a penalty flag during the third quarter of the game against the Minnesota Gophers on August 29, 2018 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Strong had run the ball for a touchdown and the penalty was against his teammate. The Gophers defeated the Jackrabbits 28-21.
Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

It wasn’t that long ago that a running back shared the fastest 40 time ever recorded at the combine, but wide receiver John Ross beat out running back Chris Johnson’s 4.24 time with a 4.22 in 2017. But, that 4.24 is still the fastest RB time ever.

At the 2022 combine, it was South Dakota State Jackrabbits running back Pierre Strong Jr. putting up a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash. That was the fastest time, but Strong wasn’t the only running back to hit that mark. Isiah Pacheco, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back, also hit that mark on the official timing.

We’ll see how these times impact Strong Jr. and Pacheco, who likely weren’t among the top running backs many considered entering this pre-draft process. With the evolution of the position and many teams moving away from a true workhorse running back, we’ll see if Strong Jr. and Pacheco can parlay this early combine success into something bigger on draft night.

