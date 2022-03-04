Report: Cowboys “likely” to release WR Amari Cooper

Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Amari Cooper is “likely” to be released, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Cooper is due $20 million on March 20th and if the Cowboys let him go, they don’t pay that while also saving $16 million in cap space, which is needed for the Cowboys.

If Cooper is let go, the only starting receiver under contract would be CeeDee Lamb, as Cedrick Wilson and Michael Gallup are both set for free agency. The makeup of the Cowboys receiving group could look extremely different in 2022.