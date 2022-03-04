Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker, Tobias Harris headline NBA injury report for Friday, March 4

We’ve got a relatively loaded NBA slate Friday with nine games, centering around ESPN’s doubleheader featuring Bucks-Bulls and Knicks-Suns. Here’s the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 4

Chris Duarte (toe) questionable

With Duarte questionable, Indiana’s guard rotation continues to be a solid fantasy/DFS producer. Malcolm Brogdon, Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield are the plays on this team.

Cade Cunningham (wrist) questionable

Cunningham is a new add to the report with the wrist issue. If he can’t play, look for Killian Hayes to take over as the lead guard.

Caris LeVert (foot) OUT

Rajon Rondo (toe) doubtful

LeVert and Rondo are unlikely to play, so Darius Garland and Brandon Goodwin are the two point guard options for Cleveland. Garland has more upside, but Goodwin would be the value add tonight.

Tobias Harris (illness) questionable

If Harris doesn’t play, look for Georges Niang and Furkan Korkmaz to take more wing minutes in Philadelphia’s rotation. Both would be fringe value plays.

John Collins (foot) questionable

Onyeka Okungwu (concussion) OUT

If Collins doesn’t suit up, Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari continue to be Atlanta’s primary frontcourt options. Both are strong fantasy/DFS adds.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Wendell Carter Jr. (illness) questionable

If Carter Jr. sits, look for Mo Bamba to be the primary big man for Orlando in what looks to be a favorable matchup.

Fred VanVleet (knee) OUT

OG Anunoby (finger) OUT

With VanVleet and Anunoby out, Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes should see better numbers on the stat sheet. Those guys are nice filler options in DFS lineups tonight.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Anthony Edwards (knee) OUT

Edwards is out, so Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels are in line for big minutes against a favorable opponent.

Lu Dort (shoulder) OUT

Josh Giddey (hip) OUT

Giddey is out, so Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to be the lone Thunder player worth rostering in fantasy/DFS formats.

New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns

Derrick Rose (ankle) OUT

Quentin Grimes (knee) OUT

With Rose and Grimes out, Immanuel Quickley continues to be a value add. Tom Thibodeau usually doesn’t play his young guys much, but Quickley is showing some promise over the last few games. Alec Burks is also a nice option, as he’s likely to start.

Devin Booker (protocols) OUT

With Booker still in protocols, look for Cameron Payne and Aaron Holiday to be the primary guards on the team. They’re unlikely to be big scorers, so be cautious on the price point for either player when making the addition.