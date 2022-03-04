When is the AEW Revolution PPV?

AEW comes live on pay-per-view for the first time in 2022 with Revolution coming from Addition Financial Arena in Orlando.

This year’s Revolution ppv will take place on Sunday, March 6th, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET. This is the first ppv the company has put on since Full Gear in Minneapolis this past November. It’s also the first ppv the upstart company will hold in Orlando, usually defaulting to its home base of Jacksonville whenever it holds special events in the state of Florida.

The card will feature 11 matches with two of them taking place on the ‘Buy-In’ pre-show. The main card will be headlined by the AEW World Championship match as Hangman Adam Page will put his title on the line against Adam Cole. The other marquee matchups includes CM Punk battling MJF in a dog collar match and six competitors participating in the ‘Face of the Revolution’ ladder match where the winner will receive a future shot at the TNT Championship.

Revolution info

Date: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Streaming site: Bleacher Report