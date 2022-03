The Dallas Cowboys appear to have decided what they want to do at wide receiver in 2022, as they reportedly are ready to release Amari Cooper and re-sign Michael Gallup, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Gallup tore his ACL in Week 17, so he likely will miss some time as he gets back to playing shape, but that also means the Cowboys can probably get a bit of a discount, especially compared to Cooper who is due $20 million this month.