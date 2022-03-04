Raptors All-Star Fred VanVleet out indefinitely with knee injury

The Toronto Raptors have ruled All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet out indefinitely with a knee injury, after initially listing him as questionable to play in the team’s Friday game against the Orlando Magic. VanVleet has missed the team’s last three games with this issue and is likely to be out for more time.

Fred VanVleet (knee) without timetable for return. — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) March 4, 2022

Fantasy basketball impact

This is a double whammy for the Raptors, who are also going to be without OG Anunoby for a while. Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes likely take on bigger roles for this team, with Pascal Siakam still headlining the offense. VanVleet was averaging 21.4 points per game this season, so that number is going to need to be moved around to 2-3 different players if Toronto wants to maintain his impact in the aggregate.

Betting impact

The timing of this news is not great for the Raptors, who are in the thick of the East playoff picture. They are currently the No. 7 seed, two games back of the No. 6 spot which would keep them out of the play-in bracket. Toronto is currently +4000 to win the East at DraftKings Sportsbook, but the playoff odds will be adjusted as the VanVleet news circulates.