Nikola Jokic OUT Friday vs. Rockets

The Denver Nuggets will be without big man Nikola Jokic Friday against the Houston Rockets due to a non-COVID illness. Jokic must’ve picked up the illness yesterday or earlier today, because he was a late add to the injury report.

Nikola Jokic is out tonight, I’m told. — Mike Singer (@msinger) March 5, 2022

A MVP contender once again, Jokic is averaging 25.4 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game. The big man is listed at +260 to win the award per DraftKings Sportsbook, which is a huge jump from earlier in the season. The Nuggets have gotten some good news of late in terms of future bets, but they might have an illness going around the group. Austin Rivers is also listed on the report with an illness, so Denver might have some players in and out in the near future.

We’ll see if the spread closes with Jokic’s news, as the Nuggets were 14-point favorites. Denver did recently lose to Oklahoma City, so the Nuggets badly need this win against a favorable opponent.