2022 Big 12 Tournament: When, Where, How to Watch

We are moving and grooving through the college basketball season and March Madness is on the horizon and getting closer by the day. Before the NCAA Tournament gets rolling, we will have the Big 12 Conference Tournament take place from March 9-12. The T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri will host the tourney for the second consecutive year.

The three-seeded Texas Longhorns took down the Oklahoma State Cowboys, 91-86, to secure last year’s conference tournament title. The previous seven Big 12 Conference Tournaments were won by either Kansas or Iowa State, so it was nice to see a new champion. Kansas, Baylor, Texas Tech and Texas appear to be the Big 12 teams to beat, but this conference will probably get six teams into the NCAA Tournament.

The Kansas Jayhawks and the Baylor Bears shared the conference’s regular-season championship, but Kansas will be the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. Here are the final Big 12 regular-season standings with each team’s conference record.

Here is everything you need to know for the 2022 Big 12 Conference Tournament.

When is the Big 12 Tournament?

The Big 12 Conference Tournament is currently scheduled for March 9-12. The tournament final is set for 6:00 p.m. ET on March 12.

Where is the Big 12 Tournament?

The T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri will host the Big 12 Conference Tournament. That city has been this tournament’s home since 2010.

How can I watch the Big 12 Tournament?

The entire Big 12 Conference Tournament will be broadcast on ESPN platforms, with the final scheduled for March 12 on ESPN. You can also live stream all games via the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the ESPN app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

What are the odds to win the Big 12 Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook?

Baylor +200

Kansas +200

Texas Tech +340

Texas +550

TCU +2000

Oklahoma +5000

Iowa State +5000

Kansas State +8000

West Virginia +13000