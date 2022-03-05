2022 CAA Tournament: When, Where, How to Watch

We are now in February, which means March Madness is right around the corner. Over the next few weeks, we will see great endings for the conference regular season. Before March Madness starts, we will see the CAA Tournament which will take place from March 5-8.

Last year, Drexel won the CAA conference tournament championship. This was surprising as they were the #6 seed and finished the regular season with a 4-5 conference record. This season has been mostly the same for Drexel. While they are in the middle of the pack, UNC Wilmington and Towson are atop the CAA and look like the favorites.

Here is everything you need to know for the 2022 Colonial Athletic Association Tournament.

When is the CAA Tournament?

The CAA tournament is currently scheduled for March 5-8. The tournament final is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Where is the CAA Tournament?

The CAA Tournament will be at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

How can I watch the CAA Tournament?

The entire CAA Tournament will be broadcast on ESPN platforms, with the final scheduled for March 13 on ESPN. You can also live stream all games via the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the ESPN app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

What are the odds to win the CAA Conference Tournament on DraftKings Sportsbook?

Towson +100

Hofstra +350

Drexel +1000

Charleston +1000

UNCW +1200

Delaware +1200

Elon +3000

Northeastern +5000

William & Mary +10000

