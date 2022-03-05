2022 Summit League Tournament: When, Where, How to Watch

The winner of the Summit League made quite the run during last year’s March Madness, and this year’s event will run from March 5-8. Whoever runs through the conference tournament unbeaten will be the lone Summit League member in the NCAA Tournament.

The defending champions of the Summit League Tournament are the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles. They won it as the No. 4 seed by taking down the North Dakota State Bison in the conference title game. Oral Roberts was one of the stories of March Madness as they advanced to the Sweet 16 as a 15 seed with wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators.

Here is everything you need to know for the 2022 Summit Conference Tournament.

When is the Summit League Tournament?

The Summit League tournament is currently scheduled for March 5-8. The tournament final is set for 9:00 p.m. ET.

Where is the Summit League Tournament?

The entire tournament is being held at the Denny Sanford Premiere Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

How can I watch the Summit League Tournament?

The entire Summit League Tournament will be broadcast on ESPN platforms, with the final scheduled for March 8 on ESPN. You can also live stream all games via the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the ESPN app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

What are the odds to win the Summit League Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook?

South Dakota State -175

Oral Roberts +500

North Dakota State +550

UMKC +1200

South Dakota +1400

Western Illinois +2500

Denver +20000

Omaha +50000

