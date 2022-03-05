How to watch the 2022 CAA Tournament on TV and via live stream

The CAA Tournament will be held March 5-8 from the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

Towson enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Drexel ran through last year’s event as a No. 6 seed, and they knocked off the No. 8 seed Elon in the title game.

If you aren’t around a TV to follow the tournament, you can stream it through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.

2022 CAA Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream

Saturday, March 5

Game 1: No. 9 Northeastern vs. No. 8 William & Mary, 5:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 6

Game 2: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 Towson, 12:00 p.m. ET

Game 3: No. 5 Delaware vs. No. 4 Drexel, 2:30 p.m. ET

Game 4: No. 7 Elon vs. No. 2 UNCW, 6:00 p.m. ET

Game 5: No. 6 Charleston vs. No. 3 Hofstra, 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, March 7

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3, 6:00 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 8 Final

Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 7:00 p.m.

What are the odds to win the CAA Conference Tournament on DraftKings Sportsbook?

Towson +100

Hofstra +350

Drexel +1000

Charleston +1000

UNCW +1200

Delaware +1200

Elon +3000

Northeastern +5000

William & Mary +10000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.