How to watch the 2022 CAA Tournament on TV and via live stream

The 2022 Colonial Athletic Association Tournament begins on March 5. We go over the TV and live stream options for he event until the NCAA bid is given on March 8.

By Erik Buchinger

The CAA Tournament will be held March 5-8 from the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

Towson enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Drexel ran through last year’s event as a No. 6 seed, and they knocked off the No. 8 seed Elon in the title game.

If you aren’t around a TV to follow the tournament, you can stream it through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.

2022 CAA Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream

Saturday, March 5

Game 1: No. 9 Northeastern vs. No. 8 William & Mary, 5:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 6

Game 2: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 Towson, 12:00 p.m. ET
Game 3: No. 5 Delaware vs. No. 4 Drexel, 2:30 p.m. ET
Game 4: No. 7 Elon vs. No. 2 UNCW, 6:00 p.m. ET
Game 5: No. 6 Charleston vs. No. 3 Hofstra, 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, March 7

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3, 6:00 p.m.
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 8 Final

Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 7:00 p.m.

What are the odds to win the CAA Conference Tournament on DraftKings Sportsbook?

Towson +100
Hofstra +350
Drexel +1000
Charleston +1000
UNCW +1200
Delaware +1200
Elon +3000
Northeastern +5000
William & Mary +10000

