How to watch the 2022 Summit League Tournament on TV and via live stream

The 2022 Summit League Tournament is set to take place at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, SD, from March 5-8.

South Dakota State enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Oral Roberts won last year’s Summit League Tournament, defeating North Dakota State 75-72 in the championship game.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will all be streamed exclusively on ESPN+, so you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription to watch. The championship game will take place on Tuesday, March 8 at 9 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on ESPN2.

If you aren’t around a TV to follow the tournament, you can stream it through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.

2022 Summit League Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream

Saturday, March 5

Game 1: No. 8 Omaha vs. No. 1 seed South Dakota State, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 2: No. 7 Denver vs. No. 2 North Dakota State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN+

Sunday, March 6

Game 3: No. 5 South Dakota vs. No. 4 Oral Roberts, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 4: No. 6 Western Illinois vs. No. 3 UMKC, 9:30 p.m., ESPN+

Monday, March 7

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 9:30 p.m., ESPN+

Tuesday, March 8 Final

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 9:00 p.m., ESPN2

What are the odds to win the Summit League Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook?

South Dakota State -175

Oral Roberts +500

North Dakota State +550

UMKC +1200

South Dakota +1400

Western Illinois +2500

Denver +20000

Omaha +50000

