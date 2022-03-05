2022 ACC Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

The ACC Tournament will be held March 8-12 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Plenty of teams will find themselves in the NCAA Tournament from this conference but a run through the ACC Tournament would be impressive and could improve seeding.

The final conference tournament for Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski will be a big story in Brooklyn, and they are heavy favorites to come away with an ACC Tournament championship. The Georgia Tech Yellowjackets are the defending champs of this event as they ran through the tournament as a No. 4 seed last season.

2022 ACC Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

March 8

Game 1: No. 12 Pittsburgh vs. No. 13 Boston College, 2:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network

Game 2: No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 15 NC State, 4:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network

Game 3: No. 11 Louisville vs. No. 14 Georgia Tech, 7:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network

March 9

Game 4: No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Syracuse, Noon ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 5: Game 1 Winner vs. No. 5 Wake Forest, Noon ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPNU

Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. No. 6 Virginia, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

March 10

Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. No. 1 Duke, Noon ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. No. 4 Miami (FL), 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs. No. 2 Notre Dame, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. No. 3 North Carolina, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

March 11

Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 13: Game 10 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

March 12 Final

Game 12 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Odds to win ACC Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

Duke -130

North Carolina +850

Wake Forest +900

Notre Dame +1000

Virginia Tech +1000

Miami (FL) +1000

Virginia +1800

Syracuse +4000

Florida State +7500

Clemson +8000

Louisville +9000

North Carolina State +10000

Georgia Tech +15000

Pitt +20000

Boston College +25000

