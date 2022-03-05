2022 ACC Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

The ACC Tournament will be held March 8-12 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Plenty of teams will find themselves in the NCAA Tournament from this conference but a run through the ACC Tournament would be impressive and could improve seeding.
The final conference tournament for Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski will be a big story in Brooklyn, and they are heavy favorites to come away with an ACC Tournament championship. The Georgia Tech Yellowjackets are the defending champs of this event as they ran through the tournament as a No. 4 seed last season.
2022 ACC Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream
March 8
Game 1: No. 12 Pittsburgh vs. No. 13 Boston College, 2:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network
Game 2: No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 15 NC State, 4:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network
Game 3: No. 11 Louisville vs. No. 14 Georgia Tech, 7:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network
March 9
Game 4: No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Syracuse, Noon ET, ESPN/ESPN2
Game 5: Game 1 Winner vs. No. 5 Wake Forest, Noon ET, ESPN/ESPN2
Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPNU
Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. No. 6 Virginia, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
March 10
Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. No. 1 Duke, Noon ET, ESPN/ESPN2
Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. No. 4 Miami (FL), 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2
Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs. No. 2 Notre Dame, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2
Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. No. 3 North Carolina, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2
March 11
Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2
Game 13: Game 10 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2
March 12 Final
Game 12 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Odds to win ACC Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook
Duke -130
North Carolina +850
Wake Forest +900
Notre Dame +1000
Virginia Tech +1000
Miami (FL) +1000
Virginia +1800
Syracuse +4000
Florida State +7500
Clemson +8000
Louisville +9000
North Carolina State +10000
Georgia Tech +15000
Pitt +20000
Boston College +25000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.