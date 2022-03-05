2022 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

The Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament will be held March 9-13 from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. There are plenty of teams on the bubble from this conference, so this will be a competitive tournament as they vie for the a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies ran through the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament last season as the No. 1 seed, and they will look to defend their crown.

2022 Atlantic 10 Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 13 seed Saint Joseph’s vs. No. 12 seed La Salle, 1:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 14 seed Duquesne vs. No. 11 seed Rhode Island, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Thursday, March 10

Game 3: No. 9 seed Fordham vs. No. 8 seed George Mason, 12:00 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. No. 5 seed St. Louis, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: No. 10 seed UMass vs. No. 7 seed George Washington, 6:00 p.m.

Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 6 seed Richmond, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, March 11

Game 7: Game 5 Winner vs. No. 1 seed Davidson, 12:00 p.m.

Game 8: Game 6 Winner vs. No. 4 seed St. Bonaventure, 2:30 p.m.

Game 9: Game 7 Winner vs. No. 2 seed Dayton, 6:00 p.m.

Game 10: Game 8 Winner vs. No. 3 seed VCU, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 12

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 1:00 p.m.

Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 13 Final

Game 13: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12, 1:00 p.m.

Who are the favorites?

The Davidson Wildcats have the best chance at reaching the NCAA Tournament as an at-large bid at this point according to many of the most recent Bracketology updates. They are led by Hyun-jung Lee, and he will be relied upon for the Wildcats to make a run so they won’t need to go into Selection Sunday unsure of whether they’ll be a part of the NCAA Tournament.

Outside of Davidson, the VCU Commodores and Dayton Flyers should be considered among the favorites to contend for a conference title during this tournament.