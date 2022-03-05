2022 Big 12 Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

The Big 12 Conference Tournament will be held March 9-12 from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The conference has multiple teams that could make an NCAA Tournament run, including the defending national champion Baylor Bears. Baylor won a share of the 2021-22 regular-season conference title along with the top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks.

The Texas Longhorns ran through the Big 12 Tournament last season as the No. 3 seed and claimed the final over the Oklahoma State Cowboys, who will not be a part of this year’s event due to NCAA violations.

2022 Big 12 Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 9 West Virginia Mountaineers vs. No. 8 Kansas State Wildcats, 7:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 10

Game 2: No. 5 TCU Horned Frogs vs. No. 4 Texas Longhorns, 12:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks, 3:00 p.m. ET

Game 4: No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 2 Baylor Bears, 7:00 p.m. ET

Game 5: No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders, 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 11

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3, 7:00 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 12 Final

Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 6:00 p.m.

Odds to win Big 12 Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

Who are the favorites?

Baylor has been dealing with plenty of injuries to some of their key contributors this season, but they are still among the top teams in the country. The Bears are not showing a ton of signs that they’re much worse than last season’s national title team as Scott Drew’s squad has a real shot at doing it again.

The Kansas Jayhawks are also contenders, both for the Big 12 Tournament and national championship. They are led by Ochai Agbaji, who’s averaging more than 20 points per game. The Texas Tech Red Raiders should not be forgotten because they finished off a fantastic regular season in Year 1 without Chris Beard, who left for Texas last offseason.