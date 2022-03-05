2022 Big East Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

The Big East Conference Tournament will be held March 9-12 from Madison Square Garden with plenty of teams already expected to be a part of the NCAA Tournament. The Providence Friars made a surprising run to the top of the standings, but several teams could realistically run away with a conference tournament title.

The Georgetown Hoyas completed a magical run to win this event last season as a No. 8 seed, but the defending conference champs haven’t won a conference game all season long.

2022 Big East Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 9 seed Butler vs. No. 8 seed Xavier, 4:30 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com

Game 2: No. 10 seed DePaul vs. No. 7 seed St. John’s, 7:00 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com

Game 3: No. 11 seed Georgetown vs. No. 6 seed Seton Hall, 9:30 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com

Thursday, March 10

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 seed Providence, 12:00 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com

Game 5: No. 5 seed Marquette vs. No. 4 seed Creighton, 2:30 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 seed Villanova, 7:00 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 3 seed UConn, 9:30 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com

Friday, March 11

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 6:30 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com

Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, 9:00 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com

Saturday, March 12 Final

Game 10: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, 6:30 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com

Who are the favorites?

Villanova and UConn are the usual suspects, while Providence is a threat as the league’s top seed. Seton Hall and Marquette both have the talent to make noise, but don’t have the benefit of a bye in the tournament. It’s hard to see anyone outside these five teams lift the conference tournament title.