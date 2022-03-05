 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 Big East Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

We have the brackets, dates, time, matchups, TV channels, live streaming outlets and more for the 2022 Big East Tournament here.

By Erik Buchinger
The Big East Conference Tournament will be held March 9-12 from Madison Square Garden with plenty of teams already expected to be a part of the NCAA Tournament. The Providence Friars made a surprising run to the top of the standings, but several teams could realistically run away with a conference tournament title.

The Georgetown Hoyas completed a magical run to win this event last season as a No. 8 seed, but the defending conference champs haven’t won a conference game all season long.

2022 Big East Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 9 seed Butler vs. No. 8 seed Xavier, 4:30 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com
Game 2: No. 10 seed DePaul vs. No. 7 seed St. John’s, 7:00 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com
Game 3: No. 11 seed Georgetown vs. No. 6 seed Seton Hall, 9:30 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com

Thursday, March 10

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 seed Providence, 12:00 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com
Game 5: No. 5 seed Marquette vs. No. 4 seed Creighton, 2:30 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com
Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 seed Villanova, 7:00 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 3 seed UConn, 9:30 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com

Friday, March 11

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 6:30 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com
Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, 9:00 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com

Saturday, March 12 Final

Game 10: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, 6:30 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com

Who are the favorites?

Villanova and UConn are the usual suspects, while Providence is a threat as the league’s top seed. Seton Hall and Marquette both have the talent to make noise, but don’t have the benefit of a bye in the tournament. It’s hard to see anyone outside these five teams lift the conference tournament title.

