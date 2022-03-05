2022 Big Sky Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

The Big Sky Conference Tournament will be held March 9-12 from Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. The Montana State Golden Bobcats finished the regular season with the best record in Big Sky play, but only one program will advance to the NCAA Tournament out of the conference.

The Eastern Washington Eagles are the defending champions of this event as they beat Montana State as the No. 2 seed in the 2021 conference tournament.

2022 Big Sky Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 9 seed Sacramento State vs. No. 8 seed Idaho, 12:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 10 seed Idaho State vs. No. 7 seed Portland State, 3:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 3: No. 11 seed Northern Arizona vs. No. 6 seed Montana, 5:30 p.m., ESPN+

Thursday, March 10

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 seed Montana State, 3:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 5: No. 5 seed Eastern Washington vs. No. 4 seed Weber State, 5:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 seed Southern Utah, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 3 seed Northern Colorado, 11:00, ESPN+

Friday, March 11

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, 11:00 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, March 12 Final

Game 10: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, 9:00 p.m., ESPNU

Who are the favorites?

Montana State is the favorite, although Southern Utah, Weber State and Northern Colorado are right there. Look for Montana State to have the best odds coming into the tournament, but it might be worth backing one of the three secondary options for a higher potential payout.