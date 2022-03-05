2022 Big West Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

The 2022 Big West Tournament is set to run from Tuesday, March 8th to Saturday, March 12th. The tournament will be held at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada. The first round will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET on March 8 and will air on ESPN+. The championship game will air on ESPN2 and will be at 11:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 12th.

2022 Big West Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

Tuesday, March 8

Game 1: No. 9 CSU Bakersfield vs. No. 8 CSUN, 9:00 p.m. ET

Game 2: No. 10 Cal Poly vs. No. 7 UC Davis, 11:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 10

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 Long Beach State, 3:00 p.m. ET

Game 4: No. 5 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 4 UC Irvine, 5:30 p.m. ET

Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. No. 2 Cal State Fullerton, 9:00 p.m. ET

Game 6: No. 6 UC Riverside vs. No. 3 Hawai’i, 11:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 11

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 9:00 p.m. ET

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 11:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 12 Final

Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 11:30 p.m. ET

Odds to win Big West Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

TBD

Who are the favorites?

Long Beach State was able to clinch their regular-season crown with an 18-11 overall record and a 12-3 record in conference play. They were led by guard Joel Murray who averaged 15.9 points per game in the regular season. He and fellow guard Colin Slater are going to be a tough problem to crack for their conference tournament opponents.

They are followed by CS Fullerton as the top two teams in the conference and the likely favorites heading into the tournament. Forward E.J. Anosike led CS Fullerton with 16.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in the regular season. The fun of March Madness is that anything can happen though so make sure to tune in to the Big West conference tournament!