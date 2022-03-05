2022 Conference USA Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

The bracket for the 2022 Conference USA Tournament has been set, with it taking place from March 8-12 at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, TX.

2022 Conference USA Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

Tuesday, March 8

Game 1: W6 UTSA vs. W7 Southern Miss, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 2: E7 Marshall vs. E6 FIU, 10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Wednesday, March 9

Game 3: W5 Rice vs. E4 Charlotte, 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. W3 Louisiana Tech, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 5: E5 Old Dominion vs. W4 UTEP, 9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. E3 Florida Atlantic, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Thursday, March 10

Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. W1 North Texas, 6:30 p.m. ET, Stadium

Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. E2 Western Kentucky, 7:00 p.m. ET, Stadium

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. E1 Middle Tennessee, 9:00 p.m. ET, Stadium

Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs. W2 UAB, 9:30 p.m. ET, Stadium

Friday, March 11

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 3:00 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Saturday, March 12 Final

Game 13: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12, 8:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Odds to win Conference USA Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

TBA

Who are the favorites?

North Texas has been the standard in Conference USA all season long and should be the favorites to cut down the nets in Frisco. Led by Tylor Perry and Thomas Bell, the Mean Green have won 15 straight heading into the tournament and are ranked 43rd in KenPom.

Sitting atop the East division is Middle Tennessee, who will be another tough out in the field. The Blue Raiders rattled off 20-plus regular season victories and was a perfect 8-0 through the month of February. Also keep an eye out for UAB, who enters the tournament ranked 55th in NET.