2022 Ivy League Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

The Ancient Eight have been whittled down to four, and the Ivy League will hold their fourth-ever postseason conference tournament on campus at Lavietes Pavilion on the campus of Harvard University.

Even though the Crimson aren’t participating, there should be some tremendous atmosphere for all three games of the smallest postseason tournament in Division I.

2022 Ivy League Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

March 12

Game 1: No. 4 Cornell vs. No. 1 Princeton, 11:00 a.m. ESPNU

Game 2: No. 3 Penn vs. No. 2 Yale, 2:00 p.m., ESPNU

March 13 Final

Game 3: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner, 12:00 p.m., ESPN2

Who are the favorites?

Princeton is the favorite by both seeding and KenPom, as the Tigers have a top 50 offense in the country in adjusted efficiency. England’s Tosan Evbuomwan is the likely player of the year in the league, and is also a gifted passer for a post player.

Penn really turned it on the second half of the season, winning six of eight to reach the tournament before falling to Princeton on the final day.

Yale struggled with the top talent they played this year in Saint Mary’s and Auburn, but can also be a factor in what is overall a down Ivy League this season.

Odds to win Ivy League Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

TBA, will be added when available