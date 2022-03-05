2022 MAAC Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

The bracket for the 2022 MAAC Tournament has been set, with it taking place from March 8-12 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ.

2022 MAAC Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

All Times ET

Tuesday, March 8

Game 1: No. 9 Rider vs. No. 8 Manhattan, 5:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 10 Canisius vs. No. 7 Fairfield, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 3: No. 11 Quinnipiac vs. No. 6 Marist, 9:00 p.m., ESPN+

Wednesday, March 9

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 Iona, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 5: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Saint Peter’s, 9:30 p.m., ESPN+

Thursday, March 10

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. No. 3 Siena, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 7: No. 4 Monmouth vs. No. 5 Niagara, 9:30 p.m., ESPN+

Friday, March 11

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 6, 6 p.m., ESPNews

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 7, 6 p.m. ESPNews

Saturday, March 12 Final

Game 10: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, 4 p.m., ESPNU

Odds to win MAAC Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

TBD

Who are the favorites?

Iona took the regular season MAAC title and come in as the favorite to take its sixth tournament title in seven years (the 2020 MAAC Tournament was canceled due to COVID-19). Ranked 84th in NET and 89th in KenPom, the Gaels are led by head coach Rick Pitino and guard Tyson Jolly, who has put up 14.5 points and 4.8 rebounds this season.

Other contenders include Saint Peter’s, Monmouth, and Marist, the only other teams in the conference who are ranked in the Top 200 in NET.