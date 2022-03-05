2022 Mountain West Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

The 2022 Mountain West Tournament is set to get underway on Wednesday, March, 9th. The tournament will take place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The early rounds will air on the Mountain West Network with the quarterfinals and semifinals airing on the CBS Sports Network. The championship game will be on Saturday, March 12th at 6:00 p.m. ET and it will air on CBS.
Wednesday, March 9
Game 1: #9 New Mexico vs. #8 Nevada, 2:00 p.m. ET
Game 2: #10 Air Force vs. #7 Utah State, 4:30 p.m. ET
Game 3: #11 San Jose State vs. #6 Fresno State, 7:00 p.m. ET
Thursday, March 10
Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. #1 Boise State, 3:00 p.m. ET
Game 5: #5 UNLV vs. #4 Wyoming, 5:30 p.m. ET
Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. #2 Colorado State, 9:00 p.m. ET
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. #3 San Diego State, 11:30 p.m. ET
Friday, March 11
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 9:30 p.m. ET
Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, 12:00 a.m.ET
Saturday, March 12 Final
Game 10: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, 6:00 p.m. ET
Odds to win Mountain West Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook
San Diego State +310
Colorado State +310
Boise State +320
Wyoming +600
UNLV +700
Utah State +1100
Fresno State +1500
Nevada +6000
New Mexico +8000
San Jose State +40000
Air Force +40000
