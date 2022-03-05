2022 Mountain West Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

The 2022 Mountain West Tournament is set to get underway on Wednesday, March, 9th. The tournament will take place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The early rounds will air on the Mountain West Network with the quarterfinals and semifinals airing on the CBS Sports Network. The championship game will be on Saturday, March 12th at 6:00 p.m. ET and it will air on CBS.

2022 Mountain West Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: #9 New Mexico vs. #8 Nevada, 2:00 p.m. ET

Game 2: #10 Air Force vs. #7 Utah State, 4:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: #11 San Jose State vs. #6 Fresno State, 7:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 10

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. #1 Boise State, 3:00 p.m. ET

Game 5: #5 UNLV vs. #4 Wyoming, 5:30 p.m. ET

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. #2 Colorado State, 9:00 p.m. ET

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. #3 San Diego State, 11:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 11

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 9:30 p.m. ET

Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, 12:00 a.m.ET

Saturday, March 12 Final

Game 10: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, 6:00 p.m. ET

Odds to win Mountain West Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

San Diego State +310

Colorado State +310

Boise State +320

Wyoming +600

UNLV +700

Utah State +1100

Fresno State +1500

Nevada +6000

New Mexico +8000

San Jose State +40000

Air Force +40000

