2022 Pac-12 Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

The Pac-12 Conference Tournament will take place March 9-12 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Arizona Wildcats ran away with the regular season championship as one of the top teams in college basketball.

The Oregon State Beavers are the defending champions of this event, but they have fallen off with the worst record in the conference and are among the worst teams of all the power conference programs. Arizona, USC, and UCLA are all comfortably in the NCAA Tournament, but everyone else might need to win in Las Vegas to reach March Madness.

2022 Pac-12 Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

All times ET

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 9 Stanford vs. No. 8 Arizona State, 3:00 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 2: No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 5 Oregon, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 3: No. 10 Cal vs. No. 7 Washington State, 9:00 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 4: No. 11 Utah vs. No. 6 Washington, 11:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Thursday, March 10

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 Arizona, 3:00 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 4 Colorado, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 2 UCLA, 9:00 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 3 USC, 11:30 p.m., FS1

Friday, March 11

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 9:00 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner, 11:30 p.m., FS1

Saturday, March 12 Final

Game 11: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 9:00 p.m., Fox

Odds to win Pac-12 Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

