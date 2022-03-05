2022 SEC Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

The SEC Conference Tournament will take place March 9-13 from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The Auburn Tigers have held the top spot in the standings for much of the regular season, but there are plenty of talented teams that could claim the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The defending champions of this event are the Alabama Crimson Tide as the No. 1 seed and while they are coming from a lower seed in the conference, Alabama is a dangerous program that can beat anybody with their style of play.

2022 SEC Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

All Times ET

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 13 Ole Miss vs. No. 12 Missouri, 6:00 p.m., SEC Network

Game 2: No. 14 Georgia vs. No. 11 Vanderbilt, 8:00 p.m., SEC Network

Thursday, March 10

Game 3: No. 9 Florida vs. No. 8 Texas A&M, 12:00 p.m., SEC Network

Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. No. 5 LSU, 2:00 p.m., SEC Network

Game 5: No. 10 Mississippi State vs. No. 7 South Carolina, 6:00 p.m., SEC Network

Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 6 Alabama, 8:00 p.m., SEC Network

Friday, March 11

Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. No. 1 Auburn, 12:00 p.m., ESPN

Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. No. 4 Arkansas, 2:00 p.m., ESPN

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. No. 2 Tennessee, 6:00 p.m., SEC Network

Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs. No. 3 Kentucky, 8:00 p.m., SEC Network

Saturday, March 12

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 1:00 p.m., ESPN

Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 3:00 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, March 13 Final

Game 13: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12, 1:00 p.m., ESPN

Odds to win SEC Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

TBA

Who are the favorites?

Auburn stood on top of the SEC for most of the regular season and should be looked upon as a slight favorite over the rest of the field. The Tigers had a 19-game winning streak at one point during the season and were ranked No. 1 in the country for a few weeks in January.

It’ll be a tough road to cut down the nets for the Tigers as Tennessee, Kentucky, and Arkansas are all viable candidates to make a run at the SEC Championship too. Each of these teams posted 23-plus wins and had a shot at claiming at least a share of the regular season title heading into the final weekend of the regular season. Alabama and LSU are also teams that could spring a few upsets in Tampa.