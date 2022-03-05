2022 SEC Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

The SEC Conference Tournament will take place March 9-13 from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The Auburn Tigers have held the top spot in the standings for much of the regular season, but there are plenty of talented teams that could claim the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The defending champions of this event are the Alabama Crimson Tide as the No. 1 seed and while they are coming from a lower seed in the conference, Alabama is a dangerous program that can beat anybody with their style of play.
2022 SEC Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream
All Times ET
Wednesday, March 9
Game 1: No. 13 Ole Miss vs. No. 12 Missouri, 6:00 p.m., SEC Network
Game 2: No. 14 Georgia vs. No. 11 Vanderbilt, 8:00 p.m., SEC Network
Thursday, March 10
Game 3: No. 9 Florida vs. No. 8 Texas A&M, 12:00 p.m., SEC Network
Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. No. 5 LSU, 2:00 p.m., SEC Network
Game 5: No. 10 Mississippi State vs. No. 7 South Carolina, 6:00 p.m., SEC Network
Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 6 Alabama, 8:00 p.m., SEC Network
Friday, March 11
Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. No. 1 Auburn, 12:00 p.m., ESPN
Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. No. 4 Arkansas, 2:00 p.m., ESPN
Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. No. 2 Tennessee, 6:00 p.m., SEC Network
Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs. No. 3 Kentucky, 8:00 p.m., SEC Network
Saturday, March 12
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 1:00 p.m., ESPN
Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 3:00 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, March 13 Final
Game 13: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12, 1:00 p.m., ESPN
Odds to win SEC Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook
TBA
Who are the favorites?
Auburn stood on top of the SEC for most of the regular season and should be looked upon as a slight favorite over the rest of the field. The Tigers had a 19-game winning streak at one point during the season and were ranked No. 1 in the country for a few weeks in January.
It’ll be a tough road to cut down the nets for the Tigers as Tennessee, Kentucky, and Arkansas are all viable candidates to make a run at the SEC Championship too. Each of these teams posted 23-plus wins and had a shot at claiming at least a share of the regular season title heading into the final weekend of the regular season. Alabama and LSU are also teams that could spring a few upsets in Tampa.