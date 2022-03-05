2022 Southland Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

The Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament will get started on Wednesday, March 9th. There will be games each day until the championship that will take place on March 12th. The tournament is going to be held at the Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas. Each game will be available on ESPN+ and then the championship will air on ESPN2.

2022 Southland Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: Incarnate Word vs. No. 5 Houston Baptist, 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 2: No. 7 McNeese State vs. No. 6 Northwestern State, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Thursday, March 10

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. No. 3 New Orleans, 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. No. 4 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Friday, March 11

Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. No. 1 Nicholls 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. No. 2 Southeast Louisiana, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Saturday, March 12 Final

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Odds to win Southland Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

Who are the favorites?

The Southland Conference has put forth some solid games this season, and it looks like through the turmoil three teams have risen to be considered favorites for the tournament. The New Orleans Panthers, Nicholls Colonels and SE Louisiana Lions. They were the only three teams in the conference with a winning record in conference play.

The Texas A&M-CC Islanders could be a competitive sleeper looking to play upset. They struggled in conference play, but their out-of-conference wins show that they have the talent to make some noise.