2022 WAC Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

The 2022 WAC Conference Tournament is here as we get into March Madness. The Tournament runs from March 8-12 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Round 1 will take place on Tuesday, March 8th from the Michelob ULTRA Arena. The remaining games will be at the Orleans Arena and run from Wednesday, March 9th to the culmination of the tournament with the championship game on Saturday, March 12th at 10:00 p.m. ET.

All times ET

2022 WAC Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

Tuesday, March 8

Game 1: No. 8 California Baptist vs. No. 9 UT Rio Grande Valley, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 7 Utah Valley vs. No. 10 Chicago State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

Wednesday, March 9

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 5 Sam Houston, 9 p.m., ESPN+

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 6 Abilene Christian, 11:30 p.m., ESPN+

Thursday, March 10

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs No. 4 Grand Canyon, 9 p.m., ESPN+

Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. No. 3 Stephen F. Austin, 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Friday, March 11

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. No. 1 New Mexico State, 9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 8: Winner of Game 6 vs. No. 2 Seattle, 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Saturday, March 12 Final

Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 10:00 p.m. ET

Odds to win WAC Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

TBD

Who are the favorites?

The WAC Tournament is shaping up to be one of the more exciting tournaments in the 2022 season. The worst team in the tournament still has at least six conference wins so each team has had success in this conference this season. At the top, you have Seattle U, New Mexico State and Stephen F. Austin. In the next tier, Sam Houston and Grand Canyon may not enter with the best odds, but it wouldn’t be a shock at all to see either school coming away holding the tournament trophy.