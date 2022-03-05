Who won NASCAR’s Pennzoil 400 race last year?

The NASCAR Pennzoil 400 is right around the corner as the festivities get started on Friday, March 4 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The weekend’s activities all lead up to the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday, March 6, when the race gets underway at 3:30 p.m. ET. The race will be shown nationwide on FOX.

Kyle Larson with Hendrick Motorsports is the reigning champ as he won the race in 2021 with a time of 2:52:07. His average speed was 139.615 mph as he dethroned Joey Logan, who had won back-to-back races in 2019 and 2020. Before that, Jimmie Johnson was the most recent driver with three back-to-back wins in 2005, 2006 and 2007.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kyle Larson is favored to be the repeat winner with odds at +500 to win again. He’s at a +100 to finish in the top three, and a safe -210 to finish in the top five. He’s followed closely by Joey Logano with Team Penske Ford, who’s at +800 to win, with Chase Elliott from Hendrick Motorsports also at +800.

The race action gets started on Friday, March 4 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the Camping World Truck Series qualifiers as well as qualifying races for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. All the qualifiers and practice laps will be shown on FS1, with the grand finale of the Pennzoil 400 on Fox, with options also on PRN and TSN.