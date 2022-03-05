College basketball injuries to watch for Saturday, March 5

The final weekend of college basketball’s regular season will feature plenty of top teams from the power conferences with lots of injuries to watch for throughout the day on Saturday.

We take a look at some of the players that are questionable for action on Saturday, March 5 in some key major-conference matchups.

No. 11 Villanova vs. Butler

Butler: Christian David, questionable (knee)

Butler: Jair Bolden, questionable (back)

South Carolina vs. No. 5 Auburn

South Carolina: Ja’Von Benson, questionable (illness)

No. 7 Kentucky vs. Florida

Florida: Anthony Duruji, questionable (ankle)

Indiana vs. No. 8 Purdue

Indiana: Trey Galloway, out (groin)

Indiana: Khristian Lander, questionable (leg)

Purdue: Sasha Stefanovic, questionable (finger)

Texas Tech: Kevin McCullar, questionable (ankle)

Texas Tech: Daniel Batcho, questionable (knee)

No. 21 Texas vs. No. 6 Kansas

Texas: Tre Mitchell, out (personal)

California vs. No. 2 Arizona

Arizona: Dalen Terry, probable (leg/ankle)

DePaul vs. No. 18 UConn

DePaul: Javan Johnson, doubtful (hand)

UConn: Jordan Hawkins, questionable (head)

Iowa State vs. No. 3 Baylor

Baylor: LJ Cryer, questionable (foot)

North Carolina vs. No. 4 Duke

North Carolina: Justin McKoy, probable (knee)

No. 16 USC vs. No. 17 UCLA

USC: Isaiah White, questionable (wrist)

UCLA: Johnny Juzang, questionable (ankle)