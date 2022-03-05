College basketball injuries to watch for Saturday, March 5

The final weekend of college basketball’s regular season will feature plenty of top teams from the power conferences with lots of injuries to watch for throughout the day on Saturday.
We take a look at some of the players that are questionable for action on Saturday, March 5 in some key major-conference matchups.
No. 11 Villanova vs. Butler
Butler: Christian David, questionable (knee)
Butler: Jair Bolden, questionable (back)
South Carolina vs. No. 5 Auburn
South Carolina: Ja’Von Benson, questionable (illness)
No. 7 Kentucky vs. Florida
Florida: Anthony Duruji, questionable (ankle)
Indiana vs. No. 8 Purdue
Indiana: Trey Galloway, out (groin)
Indiana: Khristian Lander, questionable (leg)
Purdue: Sasha Stefanovic, questionable (finger)
No. 12 Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State
Texas Tech: Kevin McCullar, questionable (ankle)
Texas Tech: Daniel Batcho, questionable (knee)
No. 21 Texas vs. No. 6 Kansas
Texas: Tre Mitchell, out (personal)
California vs. No. 2 Arizona
Arizona: Dalen Terry, probable (leg/ankle)
DePaul vs. No. 18 UConn
DePaul: Javan Johnson, doubtful (hand)
UConn: Jordan Hawkins, questionable (head)
Iowa State vs. No. 3 Baylor
Baylor: LJ Cryer, questionable (foot)
North Carolina vs. No. 4 Duke
North Carolina: Justin McKoy, probable (knee)
No. 16 USC vs. No. 17 UCLA
USC: Isaiah White, questionable (wrist)
UCLA: Johnny Juzang, questionable (ankle)