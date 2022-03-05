 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Final Round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational

The final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational tees off at 6:55 a.m. ET on Sunday at the Bay Hill Golf Course in Orlando. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Billy Horschel of the United States fist bumps his caddie on the 18th hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

As we head to the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a very solid leaderboard of some of the strongest pros on tour will be in the final twosomes on Sunday to determine the winner of one of the more prestigious stops on the PGA Tour.

Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch will be tied and in the final group entering the last round of play at -7. They both sit one shot ahead of Viktor Hovland at -6, and Scottie Scheffler at -5. Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Horschel is the favorite to take home the trophy at +275. Gooch checks in at +300, with Hovland having a +330 price and Scheffler at +500.

PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have all 18 holes for their featured groups, a main feed starting at 7:30 a.m., and every shot taking place on Hole Nos. 2, 6, 14 & 17 at the tournament hosted by The King for many years.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 4 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday.

2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round tee times

Time (ET) Golfer Golfer
Time (ET) Golfer Golfer
1:30 PM Billy Horschel Talor Gooch
1:20 PM Viktor Hovland Scottie Scheffler
1:10 PM Gary Woodland Chris Kirk
1:00 PM Graeme McDowell Rory McIlroy
12:50 PM Corey Conners Matt Fitzpatrick
12:40 PM Russell Henley Nick Watney
12:30 PM Will Zalatoris Sungjae Im
12:15 PM Charles Howell III Tyrrell Hatton
12:05 PM Christiaan Bezuidenhout Tom Hoge
11:55 AM Keegan Bradley Max Homa
11:45 AM Jon Rahm Aaron Wise
11:35 AM Sam Burns Martin Laird
11:25 AM Beau Hossler Tommy Fleetwood
11:15 AM Sebastián Muñoz Troy Merritt
11:05 AM Taylor Pendrith J.J. Spaun
10:50 AM Cameron Young Patton Kizzire
10:40 AM Jason Kokrak Taylor Moore
10:30 AM K.H. Lee Si Woo Kim
10:20 AM Adam Scott Lucas Herbert
10:10 AM Stephan Jaeger Ian Poulter
10:00 AM Paul Casey Nick Taylor
9:50 AM Adam Long Thomas Pieters
9:40 AM Vince Whaley Cameron Champ
9:25 AM Brendon Todd Danny Willett
9:15 AM Davis Thompson Rickie Fowler
9:05 AM Lanto Griffin Denny McCarthy
8:55 AM Sergio Garcia Lee Westwood
8:45 AM Adam Schenk Brendan Steele
8:35 AM David Lipsky Patrick Rodgers
8:25 AM Hideki Matsuyama Matt Jones
8:15 AM Alex Smalley Marc Leishman
8:00 AM Zach Johnson John Pak
7:50 AM Padraig Harrington Pat Perez
7:40 AM Dylan Frittelli Anirban Lahiri
7:30 AM Sam Ryder Matthew Wolff
7:20 AM Maverick McNealy Lucas Glover
7:10 AM Chez Reavie Danny Lee
7:00 AM Keith Mitchell Greyson Sigg
6:55 AM Hayden Buckley

