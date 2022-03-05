Full list of tee times for Final Round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational

As we head to the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a very solid leaderboard of some of the strongest pros on tour will be in the final twosomes on Sunday to determine the winner of one of the more prestigious stops on the PGA Tour.

Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch will be tied and in the final group entering the last round of play at -7. They both sit one shot ahead of Viktor Hovland at -6, and Scottie Scheffler at -5. Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Horschel is the favorite to take home the trophy at +275. Gooch checks in at +300, with Hovland having a +330 price and Scheffler at +500.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. You can watch full coverage on Saturday from 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. on The Golf Channel, and from 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. on NBC. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have all 18 holes for their featured groups, a main feed starting at 7:30 a.m., and every shot taking place on Hole Nos. 2, 6, 14 & 17 at the tournament hosted by The King for many years.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 4 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday.