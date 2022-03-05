Full list of tee times for Final Round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational

As we head to the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a very solid leaderboard of some of the strongest pros on tour will be in the final twosomes on Sunday to determine the winner of one of the more prestigious stops on the PGA Tour.
Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch will be tied and in the final group entering the last round of play at -7. They both sit one shot ahead of Viktor Hovland at -6, and Scottie Scheffler at -5. Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Horschel is the favorite to take home the trophy at +275. Gooch checks in at +300, with Hovland having a +330 price and Scheffler at +500.
The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. You can watch full coverage on Saturday from 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. on The Golf Channel, and from 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. on NBC. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have all 18 holes for their featured groups, a main feed starting at 7:30 a.m., and every shot taking place on Hole Nos. 2, 6, 14 & 17 at the tournament hosted by The King for many years.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 4 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday.
2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round tee times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer
|Golfer
|Time (ET)
|Golfer
|Golfer
|1:30 PM
|Billy Horschel
|Talor Gooch
|1:20 PM
|Viktor Hovland
|Scottie Scheffler
|1:10 PM
|Gary Woodland
|Chris Kirk
|1:00 PM
|Graeme McDowell
|Rory McIlroy
|12:50 PM
|Corey Conners
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|12:40 PM
|Russell Henley
|Nick Watney
|12:30 PM
|Will Zalatoris
|Sungjae Im
|12:15 PM
|Charles Howell III
|Tyrrell Hatton
|12:05 PM
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Tom Hoge
|11:55 AM
|Keegan Bradley
|Max Homa
|11:45 AM
|Jon Rahm
|Aaron Wise
|11:35 AM
|Sam Burns
|Martin Laird
|11:25 AM
|Beau Hossler
|Tommy Fleetwood
|11:15 AM
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Troy Merritt
|11:05 AM
|Taylor Pendrith
|J.J. Spaun
|10:50 AM
|Cameron Young
|Patton Kizzire
|10:40 AM
|Jason Kokrak
|Taylor Moore
|10:30 AM
|K.H. Lee
|Si Woo Kim
|10:20 AM
|Adam Scott
|Lucas Herbert
|10:10 AM
|Stephan Jaeger
|Ian Poulter
|10:00 AM
|Paul Casey
|Nick Taylor
|9:50 AM
|Adam Long
|Thomas Pieters
|9:40 AM
|Vince Whaley
|Cameron Champ
|9:25 AM
|Brendon Todd
|Danny Willett
|9:15 AM
|Davis Thompson
|Rickie Fowler
|9:05 AM
|Lanto Griffin
|Denny McCarthy
|8:55 AM
|Sergio Garcia
|Lee Westwood
|8:45 AM
|Adam Schenk
|Brendan Steele
|8:35 AM
|David Lipsky
|Patrick Rodgers
|8:25 AM
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Matt Jones
|8:15 AM
|Alex Smalley
|Marc Leishman
|8:00 AM
|Zach Johnson
|John Pak
|7:50 AM
|Padraig Harrington
|Pat Perez
|7:40 AM
|Dylan Frittelli
|Anirban Lahiri
|7:30 AM
|Sam Ryder
|Matthew Wolff
|7:20 AM
|Maverick McNealy
|Lucas Glover
|7:10 AM
|Chez Reavie
|Danny Lee
|7:00 AM
|Keith Mitchell
|Greyson Sigg
|6:55 AM
|Hayden Buckley