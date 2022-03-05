Anthony Duruji: Status of Gators forward for game against Kentucky on Saturday

The Florida Gators are in need of big wins down the stretch to feel comfortable about their chances at making the NCAA Tournament, and they have a golden opportunity against the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. Anthony Duruji missed the last two games with an ankle injury, and the Gators could be without him yet again.

Florida is right on the bubble right now going up against one of the top teams in the country, so they could use all the help they can get. Duruji played in 28 games this season and is averaging 8.8 points with 4.2 rebounds.

Florida has won two in a row heading into Saturday’s matchup including an 82-78 road victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Tuesday night. But they still have plenty of work to do to reach the NCAA Tournament.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Gators are listed as a 4.5-point underdog, which is line opened. The total sits at 141.