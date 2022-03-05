Sasha Stefanovic: Status of Purdue forward for game against Indiana on Saturday

The No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers will close out their regular season with a home game against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon, and we’ll see if they will have Sasha Stefanovic available to them.

Stefanovic dislocated his pinky in the second half of Purdue’s loss to the Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday night. He returned to the game, but all 11 points he scored came in the first half. Stefanovic started all 30 games this season and averages 11.2 points, 3.4 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.

The Boilermakers lost to Indiana 68-65 on the road earlier this season, so they’ll be plenty motivated against their in-state rival especially as they are looking to avoid a three-game losing streak heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Boilermakers are listed as a 10-point favorites, which is what the line opened at as well. The total sits at 140.5.