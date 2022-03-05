No. 11 Villanova vs. Butler: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 11 Villanova Wildcats will close out their regular season with a road matchup with the Butler Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon.

Villanova (22-7, 15-4 Big East) is just playing for better seeding in this matchup, and they’ve won six of their last seven games going into Saturday. The Wildcats have one of the best offenses in the country according to KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, but defensively is where they can struggle at times. Collin Gillespie is the team’s leading scorer with 16.5 points per game.

Butler (13-17, 6-13 Big East) will play their first game in a week, and they’ve lost four consecutive games. The Bulldogs need a magical run through the Big East Tournament to reach the big dance, and they have really struggled offensively as they barely rate inside the top 200 in adjusted efficiency. Jair Bolden missed the last three games with a back injury and could be out once again.

How to watch Villanova vs. Butler

When: Saturday, March 5, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: FOX

Where to live stream online: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Villanova -8.5

Total: 128

The Pick

Villanova -8.5

It’s hard to see where the motivation would come from for Butler in this spot as they limp into postseason play, while Villanova knows they need to take care of business with plenty to play for down the stretch. The Wildcats are nearly 200 spots ahead of the Bulldogs in adjusted offensive efficiency, and that’s why Villanova will pull away on Saturday.

