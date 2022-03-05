No. 14 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Tennessee: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

One of Saturday’s few matchups between ranked opponents will feature the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks heading on the road to take on the No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers.

Arkansas (24-6, 13-4 SEC) has a five-game winning streak going into Saturday’s matchup, and they are in a three-way tie for second place in the conference along with Tennessee and the Kentucky Wildcats - all of which are a game behind the Auburn Tigers. The Razorbacks’ strength comes on the defensive end, and JD Notae leads the team with 18.8 points per game.

Tennessee (22-7, 13-4 SEC) will look for a fourth consecutive victory to close out the regular season, and they’re coming off a road win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday night. The Volunteers have one of the best defenses in the country, and Kennedy Chandler and Santiago Vescovi both average a little more than 13 points per game.

How to watch Arkansas vs. Tennessee

When: Saturday, March 5, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Tennessee -6.5

Total: 139.5

The Pick

Arkansas +6.5

The Razorbacks should not be underdogs by this many points in a game of this magnitude. Both teams still have a chance at claiming a share of the regular season title, so motivation should not be a factor in either direction. Arkansas has a slightly better offense according to KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, while Tennessee is a little better defensively in that category. Regardless, this game should come down to the wire.

