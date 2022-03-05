 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

No. 14 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Tennessee: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

Arkansas and Tennessee enter Saturday in a three-way tie for second place in the SEC.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Basketball: Louisiana State at Arkansas Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

One of Saturday’s few matchups between ranked opponents will feature the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks heading on the road to take on the No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers.

Arkansas (24-6, 13-4 SEC) has a five-game winning streak going into Saturday’s matchup, and they are in a three-way tie for second place in the conference along with Tennessee and the Kentucky Wildcats - all of which are a game behind the Auburn Tigers. The Razorbacks’ strength comes on the defensive end, and JD Notae leads the team with 18.8 points per game.

Tennessee (22-7, 13-4 SEC) will look for a fourth consecutive victory to close out the regular season, and they’re coming off a road win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday night. The Volunteers have one of the best defenses in the country, and Kennedy Chandler and Santiago Vescovi both average a little more than 13 points per game.

How to watch Arkansas vs. Tennessee

When: Saturday, March 5, 12:00 p.m. ET
Where: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN
TV: ESPN
Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN App
Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Tennessee -6.5
Total: 139.5

The Pick

Arkansas +6.5

The Razorbacks should not be underdogs by this many points in a game of this magnitude. Both teams still have a chance at claiming a share of the regular season title, so motivation should not be a factor in either direction. Arkansas has a slightly better offense according to KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, while Tennessee is a little better defensively in that category. Regardless, this game should come down to the wire.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation