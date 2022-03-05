No. 25 Alabama vs. LSU: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers will look to close out their regular season slate with a victory when they get together on Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge.

Alabama (19-11, 9-8 SEC) is coming off a 17-point loss to the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday night as defense continues to be an issue. The Crimson Tide barely rate inside the top 100 in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency, but they’re close to cracking the top 10 offensively. Jaden Shackelford is the team’s top scorer with 16.9 points per game.

LSU (20-10, 8-9 SEC) lost a heartbreaker by a point to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday night for their third loss in the last four games. The Tigers are a complete opposite team to Alabama with one of the top defenses nationally and an offense that is just inside the top 100 in adjusted efficiency. Tari Eason is the leading scorer with 16.8 points per game.

How to watch Alabama vs. LSU

When: Saturday, March 5, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, LA

TV: CBS

Where to live stream online: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: LSU -4

Total: 152

The Pick

LSU -4

The Tigers are returning home coming off a rough loss to a good team, while the Crimson Tide are going on the road after a blowout home loss to a team that will miss the NCAA Tournament. This is a great betting spot for LSU to close out their regular season with a solid performance especially when you consider Alabama is 3-6 in road games this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.