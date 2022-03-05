No. 7 Kentucky vs. Florida: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The seventh-ranked Kentucky Wildcats will head on the road for their regular season finale against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon.

Kentucky (24-6, 13-4 SEC) won three of their last four games including an 11-point home win over the Ole Miss Rebels n Tuesday night. The Wildcats have one of the top offenses in the country according to KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, and Oscar Tshiebwe has a great chance at winning the Naismith Award this season.

Florida (19-11, 9-8 SEC) will go for their third consecutive victory heading into the SEC Tournament. The Gators probably have some work to do to be an NCAA Tournament team, so this would be a major win for them if they can get it done at home. Florida was blown out by 21 points in the last matchup between these two teams a few weeks ago, and they could be without Anthony Duruji, who missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Florida

When: Saturday, March 5, 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL

TV: CBS

Where to live stream online: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kentucky -4.5

Total: 141.5

The Pick

Kentucky -4.5

The Gators could have a motivational edge in this spot because a win would go a long way for their NCAA Tournament chances. Still, that’s not going to be enough to beat a talented Kentucky team that might be the best in the country. The Wildcats are much better on both ends of the floor, and they should cover this number on Saturday afternoon.

